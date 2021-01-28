Sainato to chair House caucus delegation

State Rep. Chris Sainato is the new secretary of the House Democratic Caucus’ Northwest Delegation, which represents the interests of the region’s residents in the state legislature.
Sainato (D-Lawrence) said he plans to ensure that the needs of Lawrence County residents are heard in Harrisburg in the elected post.
“Reviving our local economy and boosting job opportunities for residents have always been top priorities," he said, "but the pandemic and related restrictions have created an entirely new wave of challenges — from helping business owners keep their doors open to helping working families keep food on the table. The delegation is our region’s voice in Harrisburg, and we need a strong, clear one now more than ever.
“In my new leadership role, I’ll be working with my colleagues to make sure our voices are heard on behalf of working families here in Lawrence County and throughout the region.”
Sainato said his colleagues on the delegation include state Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria), who is chairman; state Reps. Bob Merski and Pat Harkins (both D-Erie), who are vice chairman and treasurer, respectively; and state Reps. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie); Mark Longietti (D-Mercer); and Scott Conklin (D-Centre).
