State Rep. Chris Sainato said Friday he secured a $1 million grant to go toward various transportation upgrades in the city of New Castle.
The grant, from the Commonwealth Finance Authority's Multimodal Transportation Fund, is earmarked for New Castle's Enterprise Park area on the city's East Side.
The planned improvements include:
- Pavement repairs to Produce, Kurtz and Countyline streets and unnamed alleys,
- Construction of an extension of Grove Street, to the intersection of Grove, Neal and Taylor streets,
- Installation of traffic signals at that intersection, and also to the intersections at Court, Neal and Taylor streets,
- Railroad crossing upgrades on South Mill Street, Taylor and Produce streets,
- Replacement or construction of sidewalks and 30 street lights along East Washington and Kurtz streets,
- And extending a bike trail from Enterprise Park to the Neshannock Trail off Croton Avenue.
Sainato explained that the city applied for the funds officially as part of the East Side Revitalization. The project has been pushed by the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp., which is acting as the administrating agency for it, and the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Linda Nitch said multiple city and county agencies, including engineers, have collaborated on the project to supply the narrative and identify the roads involved that need improvements. Streetscapes were planned as part of it, she said, but the overall goal is to reroute the truck traffic through that area.
The total project cost is estimated at $2.3 million. The city has requested a waiver of the matching funds.
"The funding we received today is going to bring motorists, pedestrians and cyclists smoother travel, improved traffic flow, safer roads and sidewalks and better connections," Sainato said. "I'm excited that the work is also going to create new jobs and invite future economic development."
"This is good news," Sainato added. "We're really happy about this."
And while the $1 million grant won't fund the entire project, Nitch said, "We'll have to reduce the scope of the project or look for other funding sources, but we're very happy that we got the $1 million. It's a good thing for New Castle, and shows great cooperation among a variety of groups."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.