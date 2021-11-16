State Rep. Chris Sainato joined colleagues on both sides of the aisle today to honor the Civil Air Patrol, which functions as the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, on its 80th anniversary.
Sainato, who is Democratic chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, said CAP’s Pennsylvania Wing traces its roots to the patrol’s earliest days.
“The patrol’s Pennsylvania Wing has played a key role dating back to 1942, when members convinced the Army Air Force that they could fly cargo and courier flights for the military,” Sainato said. “The Pittsburgh Squadron’s Aviation Cadets Program also helped vet and train young men for the Air Force and became a model for similar programs around the country.
“Today, Civil Air Patrol members perform a broad range of emergency services, from reconnaissance flights during flooding to hurricane relief to search-and-rescue missions. Their efforts have saved lives. At the same time, these volunteers inspire in young generations a love for service and an excitement in aviation. I am so proud to honor the patrol for its decades of achievement.”
Sainato and fellow lawmakers presented a House of Representatives citation recognizing the patrol’s 80th anniversary and many accomplishments, including, among other things, deterring enemy submarine operations during WWII, assisting rescuers and state agencies after 9/11, and providing youth educational opportunities through a nearly 25,000-member cadet program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.