Sainato reflects on 28 years in state House

State Rep. Chris Sainato spent 28 years in Harrisburg.

It was 1994, a time when one one strike forced Nancy Kerrigan off the ice, and another had Major League Baseball players leaving the diamond.

Elsewhere, O.J. Simpson took a ride in a white Bronco; Forrest Gump contemplated the similarities between life and a box of chocolates; and Yahoo and Amazon set up shop in cyberspace.

Closer to home, a former congressional aide threw his hat into the political ring and ended up serving 14 terms in Harrisburg.

That run comes to an end Nov. 30 for Democratic state Rep. Chris Sainato, who was defeated in this month’s general election by another political newcomer, Republican Marla Gallo Brown. Now, as he looks back on nearly three decades in office, Sainato cites dedication to his job and service to the folks who elected him as the hallmarks of his 28-year career.

“My emphasis has been on constituent service,” said Sainato, who spent 10 years as an aide to former U.S. Rep. Joseph Kolter before taking the plunge into politics himself. “That’s what I did. I think that was so important, helping people, especially with our number of senior citizens.

“You make people feel decent. There’s no problem too small. You have the big picture in Harrisburg, but when people have a problem, they want to get it taken care of.”

He proudly mentions that his office has been number one in the state in helping residents with property tax rebates. But he declines to take all of the credit for that and other assistance his office has rendered.

“I always tried to hire the best,” he said. “You want to surround yourself with good people. I didn’t care about the politics of it. I didn’t want political people, I wanted people who actually knew how to take care of people.

“I said, ‘I’ll do the politics outside here. The focus of the office is to help people.’”

Not that Sainato didn’t prioritize his responsibilities in Harrisburg as well.

“I ran for the job, I said I’d be a full-time legislator,” he said. “This will be all I do. I’ve kept that. I’ve never missed a day in 28 years. When I pushed that button (last week) on Wednesday, that made it perfect.

“I’ve never missed, because this is all I do. We are a full-time legislature and I get paid a full-time salary, so I concentrated on that.”

GETTING OUT AND ABOUT

Ultimately, though, Sainato saw his role as a state legislator as one that required him to seek not only the best interests of the people who elected him, but also those of all Pennsylvanians.

Toward that end, he said, he was in Harrisburg when he was supposed to be, and traveling to his home district and around the commonwealth when he wasn’t.

He’s served on various committees throughout his 28 years of service, most recently as minority chair of the Veterans Affairs/Emergency Preparedness panel. During that time he helped push through a bill that allowed paid fire companies such as New Castle’s to apply for grants previously available only to volunteer departments, as well as another that sought to bolster National Guard retention by offering a free college education to spouses or children of those who re-upped.

“That’s probably the thing I’m most proud of,” he said, “the stuff we did with the veterans committee.”

Earlier in his career, Sainato served on the House tourism, liquor, finance and consumer affairs committees.

“I never had a week off,” Sainato said. “When we don’t have session, we travel somewhere with the committee (for public hearings and information gathering). I learned something a long time ago — you want to participate in these hearings, especially when you’re in the minority.

“I had a Republican chairman, but I got what I wanted because I participated. Some members will not travel; they have session week, and that’s all they do. We’re full time; (travel) is what we’re supposed to do, and I did that.”

In his spare time, Sainato became a frequent visitor to gatherings and events around Lawrence County. He also made it a priority to go into the schools and speak with students.

“I see politicians get in trouble because of what I call ‘The Beltway Effect,’” he said. “You think, ‘This is how it is,’ because you’re talking to people around the Beltway. But you’ve actually got to go to the McDonald’s and the Pizza Joe’s and the coffee shops, and be out there in the community where people come up and talk to you and tell you what’s on their mind.

“And I don’t mind that. When I go to the grocery store, I wind up spending an hour there sometimes. But you know what? That comes with the job.”

PAYING THE PRICE

Sainato may well have been able to keep his finger on the pulse of the electorate through his travels. However, he also paid a price for it.

The House reimburses its members for work-related expenses, in addition to offering per diems, which are flat-rate payments legislators can claim without receipts whenever they travel more than 50 miles outside their districts.

Sainato availed himself of that system, but has come under fire in recent years for doing so. A June 2021 report by Spotlight PA said from the time he was elected to the House in late 1994 to mid-January of 2021, Sainato had spent or been reimbursed for more than $1.8 million in mileage, meals, lodging, travel and office-related costs.

Sainato staunchly defended his expenses, noting most House members were using the system at the time he was elected. He joined them and has stuck with it for 28 years.

“Yes, my expenses were high, because I traveled; I don’t miss anything,” he said. “You go 28 years, never missing a day, my expenses are high.

“Unfortunately, in the politics part of it, you try to portray that I took all this money in one year, or that I did something illegal. I did nothing. I didn’t miss anything with the job, and that encompasses expense. I traveled because I thought it was the right thing to do, and I stand behind that. That’s what we’re supposed to do.”

MOVING APART

The assault on his expenditures, Sainato believes, is a reflection of how a spirit of bipartisanship that existed when he was first elected has given way to an atmosphere of contention between Republicans and Democrats.

It’s a battle that began in Washington, Sainato said, and eventually found its way to Harrisburg.

“I think it started about six years ago,” he said. “Some of it comes with the presidential elections. The parties became more extreme. The Democrats went too far left, and the Republicans went too far right. We were electing members for whom the other side was the enemy, someone you must defeat.

“That’s not how it’s supposed to be,” he went on. “Back in the days, you had a battle on the floor, and that night you’d have a drink together. Or there’d be bipartisan dinners. My committee still did bipartisan dinners.”

Sainato pointed to the 2010 Supreme Court decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission as a factor that has helped to fuel the hostility. The court reversed century-old campaign finance restrictions and enabled corporations and other outside groups to spend unlimited funds on elections.

“When you look at my race this time, they spent almost a million dollars against me,” he said. “That’s unprecedented — a race on this side of the state costing that much money and it’s all negative. That’s what we’ve come to, and I don’t see it changing any time soon.”

Social media, he said, also shares in the blame for the politically charged atmosphere.

“I’m proud to have served with the people I did, on both sides,” he said. “Most are honorable, decent people. But with social media, a lot of the new, younger members are more worried about ‘what am I going to get on my social media hit?’ than actually sitting down with someone and saying, ‘How can we work this out?’”

WHAT’S NEXT?

Now, it’s time for Sainato to begin a new chapter of his life. He’s just not sure yet what that might be.

“It’s going to be difficult to adjust, because I’ve been going 24/7 for 28 years,” he said. “I’m going to try to still be involved in the community. I don’t want to retire. I want to do something, maybe stay in the government sector, possibly even work with the new governor.

“People want me to be actively involved on the local level. I could look into that, I don’t know. But I can’t just say, ‘OK, now I’m just going to shut down.’ I’ve been on the pace for so long, it’s hard to make that adjustment.”

Sainato, of course, is disappointed that a 15th term in the state House was not to be, but he’s not shedding any tears.

“It’s something I wanted to do,” he said, “and I got the chance to do it. I’ve had the chance to be with some of the most important people in the world.

“But I’ve also had the chance to enjoy a cup of coffee at McDonald’s with the guys. I’ve lived the dream.”