State Rep. Chris Sainato was awarded the Civil Air Patrol Commander’s Commendation Award – the highest nonvalor award that can be bestowed on a member – in honor of his service to the patrol at a meeting of the House Veterans’ Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
A congressionally chartered organization that serves as the U.S. Air Force’s official civilian auxiliary, CAP bestows the award on those “who clearly stand out from the others and who contributed most to the success of the program.”
“I am so very honored to receive this award,” Sainato said. “The patrol is an organization of immensely talented, service-minded volunteers dedicated to doing all they can on the civilian front to keep our nation safe and prepared for any emergency. I’m humbled to be in the company of other medal recipients and very much looking forward to continuing my service in the years ahead.”
Sainato, who is Democratic chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, received the medal in recognition of his longtime support for CAP and his work toward passage of legislation facilitating federal and state funding for CAP’s mission.
Also receiving the award were state Rep. Steve Barrar, R-Chester/Delaware; state Rep. Barry Jozwiak, R-Berks; Sainato’s committee executive director, Michael Hillman; and several others on Barrar’s staff.
Founded in 1941, the Civil Air Patrol carries out search-and-rescue missions, performs disaster relief and humanitarian services, supports the nation’s emergency preparedness, promotes air, space and cyber power, and works to promote youth interest in aviation, among other services.
