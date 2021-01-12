Sainato reappointed to House committee

State Rep. Chris Sainato he has been reappointed Democratic chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee for the 2021-22 legislative session.
Sainato said he embraces the opportunity to help guide the committee as it navigates additional challenges this year created by the pandemic.
“I’m incredibly honored to be reappointed to serve Pennsylvania’s veterans and first responders as Democratic chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee,” Sainato said. “It is because of the courage, commitment and sacrifice of both groups that we live in freedom and safety.
“Developing ways to minimize the ongoing impact of the pandemic will dominate VAEP’s agenda this year. COVID-19 rivals some of the toughest enemies our veterans and first responders have battled. Thankfully, all six state veterans’ homes have begun vaccination of residents and staff. Getting that vaccine into the arms of all Pennsylvania veterans will remain a top priority as we work to guide policy and pass legislation to protect those who have spent their lives protecting us.
“The pandemic has struck a double blow for our police, fire and other first responders by adding risks and challenges on the job, while at the same time shuttering venues and suspending events that are essential for fundraising. In the year ahead, I will be working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to craft solutions to those funding problems as we also continue working to improve recruitment and retention of first responders.”
Sainato was first appointed Democratic chairman of VAEP in 2011.
He was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 1994, taking office at the start of the 1995-96 legislative session. On Jan. 5, he was sworn in for his 14th term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.