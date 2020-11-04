By DEBBIE WACHTER

NEW CASTLE NEWS

State Rep. Chris Sainato can boast the longest running perfect attendance record among his fellow legislators in the state House of Representatives. He hasn't missed a vote in 26 years.

The incumbent Democratic candidate scored another victory Tuesday in his run for re-election in the 9th Legislative District, and now he will be able to continue that legacy.

Sainato waged a competitive campaign against his Republican opponent Lynne Ryan, and independent candidate Darryl J. Audia, with a blitz of advertising, billboards and mailers to households throughout his district.

He won by a wide margin with 14,808 unofficial votes, compared to 11,805 for Ryan and 2,885 won by Audia. Those totals were posted by the Lawrence County elections office, with 74 of the 75 precincts in the county reporting.

Sainato celebrated a quiet victory with 10 of his staff and friends Tuesday night at The Henry banquet center, reviewing the campaign season's ups and downs. His close friend, State Rep. Mark Longietti of Mercer County, sat at a table with him. The two sit next to each other on the House floor, and Longietti, who ran unopposed in Mercer County, also was re-elected.

"This shows how hard work does pay off," Longietti said of Sainato's victory. "Chris is always focused on what is best for Lawrence County, and people recognized that. It really is significant that he never missed a vote in 26 years."

"Even when I'm not feeling well, I still show up," Sainato said. "This is all I do, and I take it seriously."

Sainato, whose home is in Union Township, was positioned outside Hutchison Center in Pearson Park around lunchtime Tuesday to greet voters who formed a line going into the polling site. He had made stops in Union Township and elsewhere in Neshannock in the morning to gauge the turnout.

"There was a high number of mail-ins, now we're seeing people come out in person," he said.

Longietti pointed out that the committees against Sainato publicized that he and his colleagues had voted for a bill that never was a bill on the House floor.

"I never stop working, trying to get a message out to the people. My strength is doing good service and just showing up," he said.

Sainato pointed out that he had less opportunity for contact with the voters this year because of COVID-19. His strategy was to merely stay focused on the legislative issues and stay away from politics, he said.

Audia gathered with his poll workers and friends at the Moose Club on Tuesday night, where they watched and waited for the disappointing tallies.

"I worked hard," Audia said. "I'd feel better if the voters had said they just want a change instead of the status quo. I'm asking for a blessing for the city and this county, that we can all work together to make it better."

Audia dismissed comments that were made during the campaign, that he was running to take votes away from Sainato.

"I wanted to split the Republican and I wanted to split the Democratic votes," he said. "I wanted to win."

Attempts to reach Ryan about the election results were unsuccessful Tuesday night.

State Rep. Mark Longietti of Mercer County and State Rep. Chris Sainato discuss details of Sainato's campaign at The Henry banquet center Tuesday after Sainato was declared the winner of his race.