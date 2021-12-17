State Rep. Chris Sainato joined fellow lawmakers, military, and representatives from Wreaths Across America at the state Capitol on Tuesday for a ceremony honoring service members, veterans, and fallen heroes and their families.
Sainato, who is Democratic chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, said the event and upcoming wreath-laying ceremonies are opportunities to honor those who served and remember those who paid the ultimate price.
“Military members and their families make tremendous sacrifices to defend our freedom, and that is never more evident than during the holidays, when an empty seat at the table is felt profoundly,” Sainato said.
“Words and gestures are never adequate, but as we present this wreath today and join other Americans in laying wreaths on Saturday, we can reflect on the courage and selflessness of those in uniform, honor the memories of our fallen heroes and hold in our hearts the families whose loved ones never made it home.”
Sainato said that there will be a wreath-laying ceremony organized by Wreaths Across America at noon on Saturday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Its mission to “Remember, Honor, and Teach” encourages people to remember our fallen military heroes, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom.
Those interested in sponsoring a wreath or volunteering can learn more by visiting www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
