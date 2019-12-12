Improved services and supports are on the way for Lawrence County children victimized by physical or sexual abuse, thanks to $115,816 in grant money to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, announced Wednesday.
Sainato said the grants — administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency acting on recommendations from the Children’s Advocacy Center Advisory Committee — will improve both the investigation and treatment of suspected abuse.
“These grants are going to strengthen our community’s ability to root out and prosecute child abuse by enhancing the quality of investigations and forensic interviews,” Sainato said. “The funding is also going to improve treatment resources by expanding therapeutic services available to child victims – which should reduce or eliminate the current waiting list for these services — and by providing resources for additional medical examinations.”
Sainato said CAC of Lawrence County will be receiving the following amounts for these purposes:
•$49,997 to expand the capacity of evidence-based therapeutic services provided to child victims of physical and/or sexual abuse and increasing personnel for medical examinations.
•$47,000 to improve the quality of joint investigations, forensic interviews, trauma-informed mental health interventions and to prepare for re-accreditation.
•$18,819 to provide training to agency therapists and nurse examiners.
PCCD initiates and funds justice-related programs developed by practitioners and experts in the field, with a focus on research, policy, planning, training, evidence-based programs, technology, outreach and support services. The CAC advises the commission on programs and projects related to children’s advocacy center and multidisciplinary investigation teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.