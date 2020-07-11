Lawrence County Social Services will receive more than $3.35 million in funding to help district residents and those in surrounding counties who are struggling with homelessness or the threat of homelessness.
The funding is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and was announced by state Rep. Chris Sainato.
Sainato said the grant will help ensure housing is available for residents and working families at a time when safe, affordable shelter is critical.
“As the pandemic has swept through our state, the scourge of homelessness — once only a vague threat for so many hardworking families — is now a painful reality,” Sainato said. “Our working families are the backbone of our economy, and if our communities are to make a full economic recovery, it’s essential that all residents have a safe, secure place to call home. Securing this funding is going to help make that happen.”
Sainato said that Lawrence County will share the grant with 14 other counties, including Beaver, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clarion, Elk, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Venango and Warren counties.
The grant is part of a package of nearly $19 million in funding to 52 counties statewide to help end or prevent homelessness caused by the pandemic.
The funding is the first of two allocations of Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act funding being provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development CARES Act supplemental appropriation. The funding is administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
