HARRISBURG — State Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, applauded the unanimous House passage of a measure that would enlist the state National Guard to speed the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
House Bill 326 originated in the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, and Sainato, who is Democratic chairman of the committee, said it is the first step toward shoring up a state rollout plan that has been sluggish and frustrating to residents.
“The No. 1 issue in our state right now – and a matter we need to resolve before we can get our economy going and keep our residents healthy – is to get these COVID-19 vaccines in people’s arms and to do it as quickly as we can,” Sainato said.
“I have been hearing from seniors and other residents with illnesses in our community who are eligible for the vaccine but can’t even get an appointment or get on a list to get the vaccine. It’s time to do something about that.
“Later, there will be time to analyze what went wrong with the rollout. But now is not the time for finger pointing; now is the time to mobilize. We have one of the largest and most talented National Guards in the nation, and they are ready to help assist with the rollout and make it the efficient operation it needs to be. Passage of this legislation is going to be the first important step in that direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.