Chris Sainato made his last day in office as state representative count.
On Wednesday, Sainato presented his final two House legislative citations.
One was for local producer and actor Jim Kuhn and his wife KC for their film “Crossing Paths.”
The film was primarily shot on location in Lawrence County, with members of the community as cast members, and will premiere in 2023.
The second citation was presented to Hugh Coryea on behalf of the Vietnam Agent Orange Veterans Project for its work for veterans in the community.
The action for Sainato was his last official act as chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
With his office now closed, state Rep.-elect Marla Gallo Brown can be reached at 1-833-431-0532. Further assistance can be found with state Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) at (724) 588-8911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.