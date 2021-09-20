State Rep. Chris Sainato on Wednesday highlighted the multiple ways that Veterans Service Officers can assist Pennsylvanians who served the nation.
Speaking at a news conference at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Sainato, who is Democratic chairman of the state House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, said he wants to be sure Pennsylvania veterans and their families are aware of the broad range of free services these trained, accredited professionals can provide.
“For their valor and service to our nation, Pennsylvania’s veterans deserve the best programs and services our state can offer,” Sainato said. “Part of that means ensuring veterans and their families have the help they need navigating the system and accessing those services. That’s where Veterans Service Officers come in.
“Pennsylvania has a broad network of trained, accredited VSOs who can assist with nearly every veteran-related service, from recovering lost paperwork and filing claims to advocating at VA hearings and helping families secure benefits. They can also help veterans review their eligibility for programs and services to determine whether they may be newly eligible based on changed circumstances or policies.
“It’s invaluable assistance, and it’s all free.”
The news conference was held in conjunction with “Veterans Service Officers Day at the Capitol,” which featured on-site advice and assistance from VSOs from the five major veterans service organizations — the American Legion, AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Vietnam Veterans of America.
Co-hosting the news conference with Sainato were House VAEP majority chair, state Rep. Karen Boback, R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming; Senate VAEP majority chair, state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette/Somerset/Westmoreland; and Senate VAEP Democratic chair, state Sen. Katie Muth, D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks.
The lawmakers hosted the event together with the five major veterans service organizations and the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
