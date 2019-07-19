New Castle area students will see more fresh fruits and vegetables on the menu, thanks to $99,072 in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, announced.
Sainato said the grants will help enhance performance while introducing healthy habits.
“I’m delighted that our efforts to help secure this funding were successful,” Sainato said. “Studies consistently show that kids focus better, retain more, and generally perform better all-around when they have the benefit of proper nutrition. Broadening nutritious menu options for kids is a great first step in preparing them for future success, and it also introduces them to the idea of making smart food choices so they can develop healthier eating habits for life.”
Sainato said the grants — all to New Castle Area School District schools — are as follows:
•Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center – $48,357.
•George Washington Intermediate School – $46,000.
•Croton Kindergarten – $4,715.
