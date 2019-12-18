A $263,672 grant will fund the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Wilmington Road/State Route 18 and Oakwood Way in Neshannock Township, state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, announced Tuesday.
The grant was awarded by the state Department of Transportation under the department’s Automated Red Light Enforcement Program.
“This funding will bring a much-needed improvement to this very busy intersection,” Sainato said. “By reducing the risk of a collision, the new signal will ensure a safer, smoother commute for motorists and greater protection for pedestrians and cyclists.
“The new signal will also include automated enforcement technology to help police clamp down on red-light running. The presence of this technology will help save lives by reminding motorists to heed the signal.”
The grant is part of a package of $13.1 million in funding to improve safety at signalized intersections. The funding will provide automated enforcement technology at 41 locations where data show red light violations and related safety concerns.
