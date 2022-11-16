State Rep. Chris Sainato addressed colleagues in the Pennsylvania House on Tuesday in advance leaving the legislature after 14 terms.
Sainato, who served for 11 years as Democratic chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, expressed gratitude to his staff and emphasized the importance of constituent service.
“It’s so important to know how to take care of people and treat them respectfully. People relied on us, and we were there for them,” Sainato said. “And while helping neighbors is gratifying in itself, I was also grateful for the privilege of advocating for the people of our district and being their voice in Harrisburg.”
Sainato’s bid for another term representing the 9th Legislative District, which represents most of Lawrence County, was stopped by Republican challenger Marla Gallo Brown, who will assume office Dec. 1.
Sainato also stressed the importance of bipartisanship and said he was thankful for the many working friendships he formed with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, particularly during his committee work.
“It has been an incredible privilege to sit with such dedicated servants on both sides of the aisle as we have worked for the people of Pennsylvania,” Sainato said. “For the past 28 years, I have been thankful for their friendship and our collaboration. You always try to build relationships on both sides of the aisle, because at the end of the day, that’s how you get things done.
“In 2011, I got one of the greatest privileges of all when I became a chairman of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee. Through old-school bipartisanship, we got things done, and we did great work for the people.”
Sainato also expressed his deepest appreciation for his staffers — including many who served with him for more than 20 years — and committee staff.
“I always say, you hire the best, which is what the people of our district deserve.”
Sainato was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 1994, taking office at the start of the 1995-96 legislative session.
