Rep. Chris Sainato demanded answers Monday during a House Policy Committee meeting on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, urging state officials to bring greater consistency and accountability to the process.
Sainato questioned why the state opted to adopt the CDC’s recommendations to expand the list of people eligible to get the vaccine when there were no assurances made there were enough doses.
“We added about four million people to the eligible list, but with 160,000 or 175,000 people actually receiving vaccines, it will take months before we even get to the next round," he said. "Now, many first responders, frontline workers and eligible teachers in the classroom can’t even get the vaccine. We need accountability and transparency regarding how this poor decision was made — and how to prevent similar missteps in the future."
Sainato cited missteps that have created logistical problems and questioned why the state does not have a centralized system in place.
"Right now, vaccine distribution is a mess," he said. "There are so many older adults who have no computer access and who are unable to get on a list. It has been a nightmare for them trying to book an appointment."
He called for a centralized system where all providers can pull from the same list, so residents can have the greater certainty of knowing if they have a chance to get the vaccine.
