With eight days to the Nov. 8 election, the race to represent Lawrence County in Harrisburg is heating up.
And with that, accusations in mailers sent out last month have tried to paint a negative light on both candidates, incumbent Democrat state Rep. Chris Sainato and Republican challenger Marla Gallo Brown.
District 9 covers the city of New Castle, the townships of Hickory, Mahoning, Neshannock, North Beaver, Pulaski, Shenango, Taylor, Union and Wilmington and the boroughs of Bessemer, New Wilmington, S.N.P.J and South New Castle.
The mailers describe Sainato as receiving more than $1.8 million in taxpayer “perks and expenses,” while Brown is accused of taking donations from “dark money Super PACs” and for only voting in two elections before this year.
SAINATO
Sainato said Brown’s campaign and supporters only have an issue with his finances, and never brings up his voting record and committee work.
He is the Democratic chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness committee.
Responding to his $1.8 million in expenses, Sainato said Brown is making it seem like he spent it in one year. Rather, that amount is the accumulation from his entire 28-year career.
Sainato said, as a full-time legislator, he commutes to and from Harrisburg, and is gone from home 200 days a year, never missing a day in session.
“This is what I do. I don’t have any other interests,” Sainato said.
Sainato said through his career, he has traveled, across the country, to the National Conference of State Legislatures, and for the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States, to represent Pennsylvania and Lawrence County.
“If they want to attack me for out-of-state travel, that was all part of my job,” Sainato said. “That is where my travel was at, all official business.”
Responding to the claim he voted for a billion-dollar tax increase, Sainato said that is a “blatant lie.”
“It’s because we taxed the gaming revenue when we legalized slots. That money goes directly for property tax cuts,” Sainato said.
Sainato said he finds it ironic Brown would criticize him for his $160,000 condo in Florida, when she had owned a $1.6-million home in Florida.
Sainato said he takes the amount of per diems that are allowed and afforded to all legislators from the state that are assessed by the IRS.
He said he wants to continue to be a representative for all people in the district, with a focus in small business growth, bringing funding and resources to the community, and continued emphasis on public education.
He said Brown’s campaign was given a $250,000 donation from a PAC that advocates for student choice and vouchers, which he said would ultimately hurt public education districts like the New Castle Area School District.
BROWN
Brown said every political donation she receives is reported and identified by the state, and residents can either reach out to her campaign, or go on the Department of State’s website to look up the individual donations.
She said the majority of her donors are from Lawrence County.
“In addition, since I vowed not to be a career politician. I’m never going to let anyone tell me how to vote,” Brown said. “Dark money is a buzzword used to spark negative feelings.”
Added Brown: “Chris Sainato’s support, both financial and otherwise, comes from special interest, who wants him to keep things as they are. The last thing they want is a lawmaker from Lawrence County fighting for a Lawrence County agenda, instead of one that is dictated from Harrisburg.”
In response to the claim that she is an “outsider,” due to her spending many years away from Lawrence County, Brown said that is not the case.
She said she was born in Edinburg, helped work at her family’s Italian bakery in Neshannock, was class president and homecoming queen at Mohawk. Like many people, she had to search for work outside the county due to the economic climate of the area.
Brown said she no longer owns the Florida mansion but said she had earned it through her work in the private sector.
“You have to work hard to earn money, and you’re not allowed to give yourself a pay raise. It’s earned,” Brown said.
She also said it is a falsehood that she only voted in two past elections, and said she wants to bring new and revitalized economic and development programs to the county.
Brown added Sainato has had only two primary-sponsored bills passed in 28 years, enriches himself in state-funded perks, and only concerns himself with “photo ops.”
‘We need new direction. Nothing scares a career politician like the prospect of change, and that’s what I’ve been proposing.”
