The Lawrence County Historical Society won a $4,000 grant, it was announced Wednesday.
The grant was announced by state Rep. Chris Sainato who said it will provide critical support for the society’s operations as it works to archive and preserve items and records of historical importance.
“By providing details and anecdotes that make our history come alive, documents and artifacts explain and illuminate our past in a way that textbooks alone can’t,” Sainato said. “The Lawrence County Historical Society plays a critical role in restoring, archiving and displaying these unique pieces of our past so that our region’s unique story is relatable and understandable for future generations. The funding awarded today will help ensure that this important keeper of our past is able to continue in that mission.”
Sainato said the funding is part of a package of nearly $2 million in grants awarded to 155 museums and county historical societies statewide under the Cultural and Historical Support Grant Program. Administered by PHMC, the program’s goal is to strengthen the commonwealth’s museum community by supporting the operations of eligible museums and county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs.
An eligible museum must have an annual operating budget exceeding $100,000 (excluding capital and in-kind services) and at least one full-time professional staff person (or approved equivalent).
