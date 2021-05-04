Seniors for Safe Driving, a mature driver improvement course, has scheduled several sessions in Lawrence County this month and during the summer.
The program is designed to help drivers understand how aging affects their driving abilities. Those who take the course will receive a minimum of 5 percent discount on their auto insurance for three years, under a state mandate.
The standard course is for first-time participants and a refresher course for repeat attendees are available.
The times, dates and locations of the course locally are:
•First Presbyterian Recreation Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 21.
•New Wilmington United Methodist Church in New Wilmington, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17, and 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Aug. 19.
•Lawrence County Learning Center, in the Central Building on South Mercer Street, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 11.
To register, applicants may call (800) 559-4880 or (724) 283-8845, or they may register online at www.SeniorsFoSafeDriving.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.