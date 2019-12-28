Mayor-elect Chris Frye intends to nominate attorney Ted A. Saad at the beginning of the new year as city solicitor.
Saad will replace current solicitor Jason Medure.
Saad’s appointment will be voted on by city council.
“When I think of Municipal Law and all of its complexities — from zoning and land use, to employment relations and contracts, I believe that every municipality would serve itself well by employing a solicitor that can provide a legal opinion substantiated by a sound legal argument. And since government operations function differently than the private sector, it’s imperative that a solicitor does not let politics influence his or her body of work. For this reason, as I examine the Office of City Solicitor, and the requirements of that role, I take solace in knowing that Mr. Saad is a principled jurist of the highest integrity and he best exemplifies all the characteristics needed both personally and professionally to carry out the duties of the office. Further, I believe he brings a diversity of experience from the public and private sector and given his background, he’s the ideal candidate for the job,” Mayor-elect Chris Frye said.
Currently, Saad is a partner at the Law Firm of Verterano and Manolis where he began his career as an associate in 2002. In addition, he is a board member of the Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care.
Since 2007, Saad has served as the solicitor for the Lawrence County Treasurer’s office.
In 1995, Saad obtained a degree in political science from Westminster College and in 2000, he graduated from Duquesne University School of Law.
Saad is married and has three children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.