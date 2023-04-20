Is Union Township the right place for an RV camp retreat site?
That was the question asked Monday during a public hearing about a conditional use request by Ricky Trinidad, the president of Royalty Camping 1 LLC, and his proposed RV camping park in vacant land in the vicinity of 412 Old Youngstown Road. The property is zoned R-3 residential.
More than 30 township residents attended the hearing with the majority of them against the proposal and citing concerns over traffic, safety and the notion the township isn’t the right place for Trinidad’s vision.
“What he’s trying to do is disrupt our lives,” said resident Mick Malizia.
Meanwhile, Trinidad, who is moving into the township with his family, sees his proposal as nothing but a positive gain for the township to bring in people from all over the country.
“We believe it’s an advantage to the community,” Trinidad said. “We believe it’s in the right place in the right location.”
The proposed RV park would be called Royalty Camping.
Trinidad said there would be “deluxe cabins” with modern amenities and utilities, spaces for RVs, vans and “teardrop” campers and spaces for traditional tents. There would be a fenced-in court for volleyball, basketball and pickleball, picnic tables and gazebos, a “deluxe” playground for children, private individual bathhouses, a reception and recreation facility, and, his favorite feature, a lazy river pool.
Trinidad said the park, for the time being, would be open from April 1 to Oct. 31, but would like to have it open year-round in the future.
He said the campground would have temperature regulation technology and high-speed internet.
When asked, Trinidad said the campground would be secluded with new landscape, would be fenced in, have 24/7 security and have a lights-out curfew. Trinidad said he is looking to purchase the property from R&M Land Holdings LLC, with the plan already recommended by the township planning commission. The cost for the project would be $10 million.
Trinidad said he already has verbal confirmation for funding from banks and private donors, but would need official township approval before formal letters of financial backing are presented.
He said it would take eight to 12 months for construction and said the average stay he expects for guests would be three to seven days, with the maximum allowed at 30.
Trinidad, who has been a real estate developer across the country for 27 years, said the camping industry has “exploded” in the last three years, especially for millennials, Gen Z and Gen X.
“This is going to be a point of destination that will put this area on the map,” Trinidad said.
Following Royalty Camping, Trinidad said he would like to develop new town homes, single-family homes and other commercial development in the same area.
Residents questioned why he chose Union Township for the venture and traffic concerns.
Resident John Weyrick said he is completely against the idea, believing the campground would be a place for travelers to dump their waste between Florida and Canada.
The only resident who spoke in favor of the proposed project was Michael Mansour, the owner of several businesses in the township, including Car Connection Superstore and Maple Heights Condos.
He said he went through the same public negativity when he was opening his businesses and believes residents are too narrow-minded to see how this could positively impact the community.
Township Supervisor Robert Eckert and Solicitor Jason Medure said the board of supervisors will make a decision at a later public meeting.
Medure added the supervisors will decide on the conditional use dependent on township zoning and public safety concerns, and said even if the conditional use is granted, Trinidad will still need to apply for additional township, county and state permits.
He said once he makes his “fact-finding sheet,” that document can be viewed by the public at the township municipal building.
