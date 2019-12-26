FILE- In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo a banner depicting the Chevrolet Cruze model vehicle is displayed at the General Motors' Lordstown plant in Lordstown, Ohio. General Motors is selling the Ohio assembly plant it closed in March to a new company that plans to begin making electric trucks in late 2020. The company called Lordstown Motors Corp. said Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, that it initially intends to hire 400 production workers but still needs more money from investors. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)