Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler introduced Dr. Oz in New Castle Monday as having performed more than 4,000 heart surgeries.
But Mehmet Cengiz Öz, the 61-year-old surgeon, television personality, author and owner of a mansion in New Jersey, wore the hat of a staunch Republican choice for U.S. Senate when he stood before more than 60 people, most of them Republicans, at the New Englander Banquet Center in Neshannock Township.
He was invited to town by a group of Republican supporters who said they want to see a change. About a dozen Republicans are running in a wide-open field for the Senate seat made vacant with the upcoming retirement of Republican Pat Toomey. A few Democrats are still in the race for the seat as well, including frontrunners Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb.
And while he took comments and questions from a select few from his audience who attended his rally at the New Englander — and even took one woman's pulse and blood pressure — no one asked him where he lives.
The woman, named Gloria, told Oz, "I want to see what you're all about. I want to make sure that if you're going to get into politics, you're not going to double-cross us."
Oz was on the campaign trail with his encouragement for Pennsylvanians to seek the truth and use logic and "push forward" against the government that is not doing its best right now to protect the people.
"There's no covenant anymore," he told his listeners. "You're paying taxes and the government is supposed to protect you.
"Keep being brave," he urged. "We need to get our views out there.
"How many of you thought Washington got it wrong?" he asked the crowd, regarding inflation, and paying people not to go to work, gas prices and opening the border. "There are a lot of things we need to fight for if we're really going to do our jobs."
Touching on the COVID-19 pandemic, Oz said he would argue for reparations from China for releasing the virus that has caused a pandemic.
Regarding hydroxychloroquine, a drug used early on to counter the effects of COVID, he declared, "I still to this day don't know if it works or not" — a point he made in regard to being years into the pandemic without solid answers on the drug from the government.
"Washington is getting it wrong because they have different values than we do," Oz said, adding that a lot of Democrats have approached him and said, "I'm switching parties."
Prior to his campaign stop, Oz stopped for dinner at Edwards Restaurant in New Castle.
