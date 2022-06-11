More than 100 runners of all ages turned out for the second Donut Dash races at the Apple Castle on Friday night.
The races were held in conjunction with today’s Tour de Donut biking-and-eating event at Westminster College. On Friday, around 96 runners jogged through the apple orchard and through the rural Lawrence County countryside before finishing between a giant inflatable doughnut.
Another handful of 5 to 9 year olds raced around the orchard in another event, while those under 5 completed a shorter dash.
In the 5K race, Gabe Nichols, a 2021 Grove City High School graduate, crossed the finish line in 16:40. Abby Steffler, a 2022 Grove City graduate, was the first woman across the line and fourth overall in 20:36.
The sixth Tour de Donut pedals off Saturday morning from Westminster College. Proceeds from the weekend support LIVE New Wilmington and will contribute to community building efforts and green initiatives.
