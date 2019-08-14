PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has upheld an arbitration ruling that a Pittsburgh police officer fired after an alleged road rage incident two years ago should be reinstated to the force.
Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Donald Walko Jr. rejected the city's appeal of the March arbitration ruling in the case of Officer Robert Kramer, who was fired following allegations that he pointed a gun at a man during a May 2017 confrontation.
Kramer was acquitted of simple assault in September. He filed a federal lawsuit in May alleging malicious prosecution, fabrication of evidence and racial discrimination.
Pittsburgh officials declined comment, saying attorneys are reviewing the decision. Robert Swartzwelder, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge 1, said the union was "very pleased."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.