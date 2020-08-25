HARRISBURG — Election advocates welcomed a move by a judge to freeze a federal lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign so that state courts can settle whether changes made to handle mail-in voting are legal.
“Our representative democracy doesn’t work if the right to vote is undermined. And that’s exactly what this lawsuit is trying to do,” said Suzanne Almeida, interim executive director for Common Cause in Pennsylvania. “In normal times, voting needs to be safe and accessible. In a pandemic, it is paramount that the people of Pennsylvania can exercise their right to vote while protecting their health. We are grateful that the judge in this case understands the issues and has delayed its further consideration.”
U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan put the federal case on hold until Oct. 5 to allow state courts to decide, or at least narrow, the issues raised by Trump’s campaign and the national Republican Party.
In its lawsuit, filed in June, Trump’s campaign claims the state’s election officials had “chosen a path that jeopardizes election security and will lead — and has already led — to the disenfranchisement of voters, questions about the accuracy of election results, and ultimately chaos.”
After Oct. 5, parties can ask Ranjan to resume claims in the case.
Ranjan is a Trump appointee. State courts, where Democrats hold a 5-2 majority on the state Supreme Court, could be less friendly territory for Trump’s campaign.
“We are pleased the state court will get a chance to weigh in on this important issue,” said Sarah Bannon, managing attorney for the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project. “Mail-in ballots and drop boxes are vital for voters in Pennsylvania to be able to cast their ballots safely in the middle of this deadly pandemic.”
One claim in Trump’s lawsuit, filed in June, seeks to outlaw drop boxes or other collection sites that some counties used in the June 2 primary to help gather a record number of mail-in ballots. Those drop boxes were used especially by Philadelphia and its heavily populated suburbs in the primary — places where Trump lost badly.
Trump’s campaign also wants to stop counties from counting ballots that lack secrecy envelopes — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration advised counties to count them — and it also wants to throw out a state law that restricts poll watchers to county residents.
There are multiple lawsuits pending in state court over the use of mail-in ballots and the state’s handling of the 2020 primary.
Election advocates said the two state lawsuits most likely to take center-stage are a lawsuit filed by Democratic elected officials and one filed a group called the Pennsylvania Alliance for Retired Americans. The Democrats’ lawsuit essentially goes over the same points raised in Trump’s lawsuit, but taking the opposite position. The retirees’ lawsuit argued that the state should provide postage for ballots, that ballots that arrive postmarked by Election Day should be allowed and that some ballots were wrongly rejected over questions about the signatures.
The state has already pledged to cover the cost of postage for mail-in ballots for the November election, and the Wolf Administration has also separately asked the state Supreme Court to order that mail-in ballots be counted if they arrive after Election Day.
The retirees’ lawsuit is now before the state Supreme Court. The lawsuit filed by the Democratic elected officials is in Commonwealth Court. The judge presiding in the lawsuit has set a Thursday deadline for legal filings in the case.
The ACLU, Common Cause and other election advocacy groups have filed to intervene in support of the changes sought by the Democrats in that lawsuit.
In their filings, the advocates and voters argue current state law allows counties to provide secure drop boxes for people to submit their absentee and mail-in ballots.
They added that the June primary saw challenges in addressing the surge in applications for mail and absentee ballots. Because of this, advocates are also requesting that for the November 2020 general election, the deadline for returning ballots be extended to all ballots mailed by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
