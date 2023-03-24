Rehabilitation of the Route 65 bridge over Route 422 in Shenango Township will begin Monday, weather permitting.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported traffic will be restricted to single lanes or shoulders on Route 422 under the bridge, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays through May.
The project is part of a $7.61-million betterment project that includes work along East Washington Street (Route 65) between the Old Princeton Road intersection in Shenango Township and the South Croton Avenue intersection in New Castle.
The project also includes work along South Croton Avenue (Route 108) between the Jefferson Street (Route 18) intersection and the intersection with East Washington Street.
Work along East Washington Street will include milling and paving, bridge preservation work to the structure over Route 422, utility and inlet adjustments, guide rail updates, wheelchair curb ramp installation, traffic signal upgrades, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous repair work.
Work along South Croton Avenue (Route 108) will involve milling and resurfacing, road reconstruction from Mill Street up to and including the intersection with Route 65, inlet adjustments, utility work, signing and pavement markings and other repair work.
There will be single-lane restrictions throughout both project limits with a limited number of weekend road closures on South Croton Avenue to perform roadway reconstruction work. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the entire project, which is to be completed in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.