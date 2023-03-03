Drivers will be dealing with projects in two areas of the county this month.
ROUTE 551 BRIDGE
Bridge replacement work is underway on Route 551 (Enon Road) south of Fullerton Road in North Beaver Township.
Improvement work includes the replacement of the existing bridge with a precast box culvert and wingwalls, asphalt approach work, drainage and guide rail upgrades, and pavement marking installation.
Traffic will be detoured through early May. The posted detour south of the bridge is from Route 551, take Petersburg Road eastbound to Mt. Air Road then left onto Mt. Jackson Road (Route 551/108) and stay straight onto Route 551 (Enon Road).
Traffic north of the bridge should follow the same route in the opposite direction.
The prime contractor on this $747,974 project is JET Excavating Company.
ROUTE 422 PAVING
Paving work on Route 422 from the Ohio line to Harbor Village Drive in Pulaski and Mahoning townships, is scheduled to begin on March 13.
The work will last through Dec. 19.
Drivers should expect delays between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.