Bridge replacement work is underway on Route 551 in North Beaver Township.
That section of road will remain closed for the duration of the work, through early May.
South of the bridge, a detour will take traffic east on to Petersburg Road, left onto Mt. Air Road, left onto Route 108 or Mount Jackson Road, the back onto Route 551. Northbound traffic will follow the same detour in the opposite direction.
The work involves replacement of the existing bridge with a precast box culvert and wingwalls, asphalt approach work, drainage and guide rail upgrades and pavement markings.
The prime contractor for the project is JET Excavating Co., the low bidder at $747,974.
Drivers should be prepared for changing traffic patterns.
