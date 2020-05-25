PITTSBURGH — Line painting operations will occur in Lawrence County from Tuesday through Friday.
The repainting of lines will occur from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Route 422 in various municipalities in Lawrence County.
PennDOT advises motorists to exercise caution and patience, and suggests allowing at least 250 feet (13 car lengths) behind line painting equipment to avoid damage. Motorists should avoid passing the paint vehicles unless directed by a paint crew member or flag person to do so.
