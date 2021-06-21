Another collision at the intersection of Routes 422 and 388 at the Shenango/Slippery Rock Township border sent a driver to the hospital.
State police reported that a Toyota Avalon driven by 60-year-old Dale Ross of Pittsburgh was stopped facing west at the traffic light around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when a Buick Envision driven by 76-year-old Joseph Severino of New Castle hit him from behind. Police said Severino was also westbound and did not slow for the traffic at the light.
Ross was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital for a suspected neck injury. Police said Severino had possible minor injuries. He was cited for following too closely.
Police said both occupants wore seat belts.
The Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The accident is one of several that have occurred at that intersection within the past few months. The Slippery Rock Township and Shenango Township supervisors have written letters to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for a traffic safety study of the area.
