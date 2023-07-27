Improvements to state Route 351 will begin Monday, according to PennDOT.
The $1.38 million project will include milling and paving, drainage upgrades, shoulder repairs, guide rail updates and pavement markings on Route 351 between 13th Street in Wayne Township and River Road in North Sewickley Township.
Single-lane alternating traffic will occur daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late November.
Lindy Paving is the contractor.
