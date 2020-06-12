PITTSBURGH —Road work on Route 224 will begin on Monday, PennDOT announced Thursday.
PennDOT District 11 will work on nearly five miles of Route 224 (Youngstown-Poland Road, West State Street) in Mahoning and Union townships, weather permitting.
Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur on the two-lane section of Route 224 between I-376 in Union Township and Carbon Micco Road in Mahoning Township. Lane and turning lane restrictions will occur near the I-376 interchange. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-October. Additionally, two weekend closures with detours will occur on the project. The closures have not been scheduled to date. Information will be provided in advance of the closures.
Improvement work includes milling and paving, base repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, traffic signal upgrades, minor structure work, highway lighting improvements, signage updates, pavement marking installation and other miscellaneous construction activities.
Lindy Paving is the prime contractor on this $6.15 million project.
