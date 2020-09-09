Route 224 in Mahoning Township will be closed this weekend for bridge rehabilitation work, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news release.
The road section between Route 551 (Jackson Street) and Route 551 (North Edinburg Road) will close before 9 p.m. Friday and will remain closed through 9 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.
All traffic will be detoured during that time. A posted detour west of that section will follow Route 224 west in Ohio, continuing to Route 616, turning right on Route 616, then right onto Route 422 in Coitsville, then following Route 422 back into Pennsylvania to Interstate 376, then east on the interstate toward Butler/Pittsburgh. From I-376, drivers will take the ramp to Route 224 (Exit 13) toward State Street/Poland Ohio, and follow it back to Route 224.
People traveling from east of the closure from New Castle should follow Route 224 east to Interstate 376, take the ramp to West I-376/422, and from I-376, take the ramp to West 422/Business 422 East (Exit 12) toward Youngstown/Sampson Street. They should then follow the ramp to West 422 toward Youngstown and follow 422 west into Ohio, continuing to Route 616 in Coistville, and turning left onto Route 616, then left onto Route 224, following that back east into Pennsylvania.
The work is part of a $6.15 million project that includes milling and paving, base repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail and traffic signal upgrades, minor structure work, highway lighting improvements, sign updates, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.
