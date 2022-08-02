Bridge inspection work on Route 224 in Mahoning Township will occur Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.
A single-lane restriction will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day between Jackson Street (Route 551) and Edinburg Road as crews conduct bridge inspection work on the Route 224 bridge over the Mahoning River.
Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the routine inspection activities.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
