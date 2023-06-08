A Wilmington Township supervisor said he is happy with the work Shields Asphalt Paving is doing on Route 208 in Pulaski Township, which goes right in front of his house.
Shields is the company the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation contracted for $3.16 million to repave the stretch of road from Route 18 in Wilmington Township to High Hill Road in the village of Pulaski.
The project, which involves five miles of road, began in early May on the Pulaski end and the work is making its way east to Route 18.
Wilmington Township Supervisor Dan Kennedy said Shields did the paving work on that road seven years ago but the work didn’t hold up. He said he learned afterward PennDOT didn’t have the money to have complete repairs made on the road back then and only paved it. That’s why the surface of it didn’t last long. This time, Shields’ contract involves tearing up the road and doing all of the needed repairs, “like I’ve never seen since I’ve lived here,” he said.
Kennedy commented, “Shields is really doing a great job out here.”
He said he learned the project is to be finished sometime in July, which because of good weather is earlier than planned. The work involves milling and paving, shoulder and base repairs, new guard rails, drainage work and pavement markings. The road has been restricted to one lane for the duration of the work.
PennDOT two years ago announced it would repave that section of highway and a section of Route 208 that passes through New Wilmington Borough.
The state additionally was to have paved a section of Route 158 in Wilmington Township that goes past the Westminster College president’s manse as part of the project, but that section, which currently rides like a washboard, got waylaid.
Because of lack of funding, the project was broken into three sections.
The part from Route 18 into the borough was delayed and began last fall and was completed.
“That part seems to be holding up well,” Kennedy said.
The section from there west to Pulaski is under way now. According to the latest PennDOT report, the rough-riding section of Route 158 into the borough will not be redone until next year.
