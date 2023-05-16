Paving work is ongoing on Route 208. It began on May 8 and is scheduled to end Aug. 30 weather permitting.
The work zone is approximately five miles between the Route 208 and Route 551 intersection near the Shenango River in Pulaski Township to the intersection of Route 208 and Route 18 in Wilmington Township near The Cheese House. Shields Asphalt Paving is the contractor for the work.
The work performed will be drainage upgrades, base repair, milling and resurfacing. Single-lane restrictions will be required for most operations and are likely to cause minimal traffic delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.