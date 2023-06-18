Montgomery Avenue in Mahoningtown will be closed Tuesday through Friday for railroad track repairs needed from last month's Norfolk Southern derailment at the crossing.
The work and detour will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days. Gregori Construction of Sarver, Butler County is conducting the emergency repairs to the track and crossing. The work is weather permitting.
The Route 18 detour for those coming from the south will be to turn left on Mount Jackson Road (Route 108), turn right onto Route 317, bear right onto Route 551 and then take a right onto West State Street (Route 224). From there, follow State Street to South Jefferson Street in downtown New Castle.
The detour from those coming from the north is the reverse of the south detour.
Nine cars from a Norfolk Southern train derailed at the crossing May 10, causing needed repairs to the track, road and bridge.
PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only.
