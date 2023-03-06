Work on a Route 168 bridge will begin today.
Hickory Township officials announced the tentative work schedule for the state Route 168 bridge replacement project over Hottenbaugh Run in Eastbrook will last through Sept. 14.
In addition, officials state truck traffic restrictions are continuing on Devil's Elbow Road due to a compromised culvert pipe. A project to repair the culvert is in the works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.