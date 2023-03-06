A bridge on Route 168 in Hickory Township will be closed for several months for replacement.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported in a news release that the span over Hettenbaugh Run was closing Monday, and would remain closed through September, with all traffic being detoured.
A posted detour south of the bridge will direct vehicles from Route 168 (Eastbrook Road) via Route 108 east, turning left onto Route 388, and following Route 388 back to Eastbrook Road. Northbound traffic will follow the same detour in the opposite direction.
The structure will undergo a full superstructure replacement, asphalt paving, drainage and guide rail upgrades, sign and pavement marker installation and other miscellaneous work. The estimated project cost is $1,100,000
