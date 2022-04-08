Single-lane restrictions will begin Monday on a portion of Route 108 in Hickory Township, weather permitting.
Single-lane alternating traffic and short-term traffic stoppages will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays near Hawthorne Street through Friday.
Crews will conduct a microgravity study. Crews from Gannett Fleming, Inc. will conduct the work.
Please use caution when traveling through the area.
