Gregory Moreland did not mince words when he said there are many negative expectations small business owners have in Pennsylvania.
He said 43 percent of small business owners report having positions they can’t hire, with that number a record-high 49 percent in 2022.
Moreland is the state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses and was one of the speakers at a small business roundtable event held Thursday at The Confluence by state Rep. Marla Gallo Brown (R-Lawrence).
Brown organized the session to hear what are some of the major concerns small business owners in the state have.
Moreland said the NFIB represents more than 10,000 small businesses in Pennsylvania and lobbies on their behalf.
“We truly are the voice of small business,” Moreland said. “We are member driven.”
Jim Litwinowicz, who owns property in Hickory Township, believes a big issue for small businesses is permits and regulations, which can take months or even years.
“It all needs to be streamlined,” Moreland said.
Forward Lawrence’s retention and workforce specialist Paul Bucciarelli said that the Lawrence County Learning Center wants to expand its classes to teach matters such as cashflow and business retention, as well as to offer college prep training, inmate guidance coming back into the workforce and EMT training.
He added Forward Lawrence applied for a grant to pay for a study on how to create a business incubator for the county.
Moreland said many state small businesses continue to feel the effects of inflation, the quality and lack of labor, material shortages, increased health care costs and taxes.
“These are very concerning economic data points,” Moreland said.
Moreland said that the NFIB is monitoring legislative proposals considered in the state general assembly ranging from time off for Election Day, raising the minimum wage to between $10 and $18 an hour, providing tax incentives, making premium plans for health care and a proposed Constitutional amendment allowing employees to organize and unionize.
Moreland said while many small business owners start with a passion, they don’t necessarily have expertise in the business management and administrative side of owning a business.
Brian Barth, who owns farm, real estate and plumbing businesses, said the biggest concern he has is solar farming taking over vital areas of farmland, leaving the soil structure ruined once done.
He said he wants to see legislation limiting solar farming in C-1 and C-2 farmland.
“You’re trading in electricity for food,” Barth said.
Stevens Masonry Construction owner Ed Stevens said the biggest concern he has is not enough people are applying for the skilled trade fields and industries.
He also brought up different liability concerns over workers who use medical marijuana, especially in highly-dangerous working environments.
Paul Bromley of Carl’s Idea Hatchery & Business Incubator wants to host entrepreneurship and business classes at the Learning Center.
Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care CEO Steven Albrecht said many in the healthcare industry have concerns over raising the minimum wage in as far as how companies are going to subsequently supplement those costs to healthcare.
Ron Anderson, who works for a financial firm in New Wilmington, said those in the Amish and Mennonite communities have confusion over matters such as sales tax and 1099 forms, stating he would like the state to work better with those communities to better explain those matters to them.
Moreland encourages every small business owner to reach out to officials in government of all levels to voice their concerns.
