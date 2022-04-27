FROM STAFF REPORTS
Aven Fire Systems and the Aven family will receive the 2022 Outstanding Entrepreneur Award from New Castle Rotary Club 89.
The 16th annual award will be presented at a 6 p.m. May 16 dinner at The Villa banquet center. Tickets are $40 per person, or $395 for a table of 10.
According to an announcement by the Rotary, Aven Fire Systems has been a leader in the design, sale and installation and service of all types of sprinkler and fire systems since 1981. Through the years, technology has changed, but the company’s commitment to its customers has remained a constant, the Rotary said.
With founder Anthony Aven’s passing in 2012, his wife, Kim, and daughter, April Aven Rickard, have managed the company’s staff of 35.
Anthony Aven received posthumously the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Sprinkler Association in 2014.
The company has received industry recognition for its safety initiatives and has been certified as a women-owned business.
Kim Aven is a member of the Cray Youth & Family Services board and has served on the YMCA and American Cancer Society boards as well. She also is past president of the Junior Woman’s Association and the American Heart Association.
April Aven Rickard has served on the Lawrence County Human Services and Hoyt Center for the Arts boards, and is a member of Vistage, a CEO mentoring program.
For tickets to the dinner, contact Dale Perelman at (724) 263-3995 or dale.perelman@gmail.com. Checks should be made payable to New Castle Rotary Club 89 and be mailed to 223 Tanglewood Drive, New Castle, PA 16105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.