The Rotary Clubs of District 7280 will host their Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Conference from June 7-12 at Westminster College.
Eligible candidates include any young man or woman, regardless of race, creed, or color, who will be a high school senior in September and has demonstrated leadership potential in school, church or community service.
They also should have a desire to develop his or her leadership potential and will contribute to making the conference a meaningful experience for others.
The conference features five-and-a-half days of activities that include lectures and discussions of leadership skills, youth-related concerns, public issues, community service, career guidance and recreational activities.
The New Castle Rotary Club 89, will sponsor students from New Castle, Union, Laurel, Shenango and Neshannock high schools.
More information is available by contacting a high school guidance counselor or the New Castle Rotary Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.