A woman who police say took up residency at a Union Township hotel is now in the Lawrence County jail after a search of her room reportedly turned up quantities of suspected methamphetamine and other drugs.
Union Township police have charged Ashley Rose Annarumo in connection with the search and drug seizure. The police had learned that Annarumo was living at the hotel on Route 422, and that she was wanted on warrants, according to a criminal complaint.
The police reported in the document that they had been called to the motel around 1 a.m. April 24 regarding a domestic disturbance, and the manager advised the officers that Annarumo was renting a room there.
The police knocked on her door and gave her verbal commands to exit, but an unidentified woman inside said she was not there, police reported. One officer who was looking through a front window saw Annarumo inside, trying to hide in the bathroom, the complaint states. The police advised that if she didn't come out, they would be forced to enter her room. The woman let police in and they arrested Annarumo on her outstanding warrants, the report states.
During that time, they saw numerous syringes, suspected marijuana and unused stamp bags on a coffee table in the living room area. The police obtained and served a search warrant on the room around 4:30 a.m. and reportedly found quantities of methamphetamine totaling 54.8 grams, 2.5 suspected Xanax bars, four suspected amphetamine pills and 3.3 gross grams of suspected marijuana, according to the complaint. They also confiscated a total of $559, a flashlight battery powered mixer with about 3.4 grams of unidentified white powder and a digital weigh scale.
Annarumo is charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the search. She also is facing a felony retail theft charge, accused of stealing $243 worth of merchandise on Jan. 4 from Dunham's.
She was arraigned on both sets of charges by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set her jail bonds at $75,000 and $25,000, respectively.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until legally determined (or adjudicated) to be guilty.
