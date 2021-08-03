As Conneaut Lake Park has and continues to go through changes, transformation is something two other independent amusement parks in western Pennsylvania have had to do to stay open.
Both Waldameer Park in nearby Erie and Lakemont Park in Altoona have gone through changes.
Some of those changes have been operational while others have been economic.
What the two parks have in common has been the ability to adapt to the times.
The economics
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an financial impact on nearly everyone, and amusement parks were no exception.
The pandemic delayed the opening for Waldameer in 2020 and with not knowing exactly when the park would be able to open in this year caused operational changes there once it was determined the park could open, owner Paul Nelson explained to the Tribune.
“Our bank ... we have very good relations with them, but we met with them they said we had to close one day a week. We had to cut one hour every day we’re open to cut payroll,” Nelson said. “But we still have water, gas, and lights and other bills.”
The park opened in mid-May this year.
Lakemont Park also was able to open during the summer of 2020 but only minimal rides operated. The park also offered some pavilion rentals for events like wedding receptions and funeral luncheons
Like Conneaut Lake Park, Lakemont Park opened in the 1890s, with Lakemont opening in 1894 compared to Conneaut Lake Park’s 1892. Lakemont also has an historic roller coaster, Leap-The-Dips, which is believed to be the world’s oldest operating wooden roller coaster (built in 1902).
To keep itself viable, Lakemont closed for the both 2017 and 2018 seasons and under went extensive renovations — keeping only some of its rides before reopening in 2019.
With the renovations, the park added basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, batting cages and upgraded one miniature golf course while adding a second.
“It became more of a community park with amusement rides,” Melanie Shildt, Lakemont’s general manager, said. “In 2019, it opened under the new structure and it took a little while catch on.”
However, the pandemic in 2020 slowed any momentum the park had and this season Lakemont isn’t fully operational.
Its water park isn’t open this year. The park is open on a limited schedule with its recreational areas open six days a week and amusement rides only four days.
“We are trying to do some things differently,” Shildt said. That has included a hot dog eating contest on July 4 and Thankful Thursdays, offering a discount to different organizations.
Doing things differently
Conneaut Lake Park is doing things differently as it reopened for the 2021 season after being closed last year.
The park has started to transition itself into an events center with a water park and amusement park rides under new private ownership of Todd Joseph of Keldon Holdings LLC. Conneaut Lake Park is operating both a Kiddieland as well as some adult amusement rides.
But, two of Conneaut Lake Park’s fabled rides — The Tumble Bug and The Blue Streak — aren’t available.
The Tumble Bug, a low-level roller coaster from the 1920s, couldn’t be repaired and was removed altogether.
The Blue Streak, a wooden roller coaster built in 1937 and first in operation in the park’s 1938 season, isn’t operating either.
In an interview with the Tribune in May, Joseph said the Blue Streak needs to be evaluated by engineers this fall.
Roller coasters
Nelson, who has multiple roller coasters at Waldameer including the Ravine Flyer II, estimates it will take about $1 million to refurbish Conneaut Lake Park’s Blue Streak.
Nelson said it costs him $300,000 to $350,000 each year to refurbish coasters at his park. That’s part of $3 million to $4 million worth of improvements Nelson makes each year at Waldameer.
“The original cars (of the Blue Streak) were not as heavy as the ones they have now,” Nelson said.
Cars that are heavier than the original track design create stress on the wooden framing, according to Nelson
“When you build a coaster, you build it to the car — you don’t try to fit the car to coaster. The cars are everything,” he said.
Nelson said he’s not certain about Conneaut Lake Park’s future as an amusement park given competition from Waldameer as well as Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, and Kennywood in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
“I never want to see any park fail,” he said. “I don’t think it will be a big money-maker. It doesn’t have the population. It does have a nice water park. They have to find their niche. I hope he’s successful.”
