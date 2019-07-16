The annual “Rockin’ the River” benefit concert for the Wounded Warriors Project of PA. will be held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle.
The evening, coordinated by the Orrico family, features several bands, food trucks, children’s activities, raffle prizes donated by individuals and local businesses, and a ‘Touch a Truck’ stationed in the street next to the park. It will conclude with fireworks.
Live music will be provided by Midnight Blue, Major Morgan, Scream and Angel Blue & The Prophets.
Proceeds of the free, music-filled fundraising benefit go to PA Wounded Warriors Inc., a nonprofit, volunteer organization based in Camp Hill, which helps thousands of wounded veterans and their families.
The event was organized by Sam and Leann Orrico, daughter Erin and other family members.
The annual gathering is held in partnership with the Albert Gettings Memorial Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.