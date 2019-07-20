By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The annual Rockin’ the River concert in downtown New Castle has built momentum over years, not only as a worthwhile fundraiser but as a way to enjoy a diversity of free live music.
Last night’s event was the 10th annual, and though the weather was hot and sticky, it did not disappoint as a crowd of several hundred converged on River Walk Park. In addition to music from five area bands, there were prizes — including a guitar — and reunions of New Castle people who have moved away and return each year for the event.
The concert benefits the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors project, an all-volunteer organization that gives 100 percent of its profits to help Pennsylvania veterans. It has been the organization to benefit from Rockin’ the River for the past five years, and $40,000 has been raised for it to date, according to the event’s organizer, Sam Orrico.
Orrico said this could be the last year for the outdoor concert, because in addition to his own muscle, the lion’s share of the work is done by his wife, Leann Orrico, and daughter, Erin Orrico, and other relatives. The musicians all volunteer their time, he pointed out.
“At 10 years, I thought it would be good time to stop,” he said. Erin Orrico works at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, and it is unknown whether the chamber or another group would want to take it over in the future.
Included in the lineup that started at 5:30 p.m. and played for 45-minute intervals each were the bands Swear, offering country and rock; Midnight Blue from Mercer County, a classic rock and country band; Major Morgan of the Grove City area; Scream, a New Castle classic rock band from the 1970s that recently reunited; and Angel Blue and the Prophets, a Pittsburgh area blues band.
Lydia and Madeline Ubry, performers who are related to the Orrico family, sang the National Anthem.
The entertainment was followed by fireworks, donated and exhibited by Sky King Fireworks of Mahoning Township.
In addition to music, an Army Reserve touch-a-truck was available for children, and for those who were hungry, several food vendors were on site.
Dozens of prizes were given away through drawings, conducted with purchases of tickets. The prizes were donated by local merchants and individual residents of Lawrence County, and included gift certificates, baskets, a guitar and an amplifier, and a handmade cigar box guitar.
“We do this event in conjunction with the Albert P. Gettings Memorial Foundation,” Orrico explained, and the foundation which handles the money, all of which goes to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors in Camp Hill.
“The Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors is recipient of the money, every cent,” Orrico said.
Event T-shirts, sold at $15 apiece, also benefit the fund. Local State Farm Insurance agent Michael Joseph of New Castle donated the shirts, which also were sold to benefit Wounded Warriors, Orrico said.
Erin and Leann Orrico and Leann’s sisters, Sherry Ubry, Dama Shoaf, and Lori Henry all worked the ticket sales booth.
“No one gets paid,” Orrico said, adding that the sound system contract is paid for by the Roger C. Panella Family Foundation.
When Rockin’ the River first started, the charity of benefit was the oil spill of a small island of indigenous fishermen in Louisiana, he explained. For four years after that, the money went to the National Wounded Warrior Project.
“Then we found out about the PA wounded warriors, which is 100 percent volunteer,” Orrico said. “This money all stays in the state.”
The state organization helps veterans in various ways, not just for hospital expenses, “but for anything they need.”
The organization is overseen by Helen Sajer whose husband is a general husband. She is in her 80s and is president of the organization and works out of her house, Orrico said.
He said that Sajer invited his family to the annual October ball and they attended.
“She is wonderful,” he said. “A colonel who was there said that if there is such a thing as an angel on earth, Helen is one of them.”
When Rockin’ the River was first incepted, it got off the ground with the help of the Lawrence County Tourist Promotion Agency, now known as Visit Lawrence County.
“I was looking for a few sites for it and I got turned down, but they called me,” Orrico said, and it took root at the River Walk Park.
“Now New Visions has taken it over, so we’re working with them,” he said, adding that do date, the event has raised more than $40,000 for charity.
Orrico and his wife and daughter have solicited local merchants for the prizes, and “90 percent of them give us something,” he said. “There are about 30 donors.”
Among them are Tom and Marie Pisula, whose son is an Air Force veteran. They have donated a guitar for three or four years in a row, he said, adding,”That’s kind of unique.”
Orrico expressed his gratitude to the city of New Castle and the New Castle Police Department for their cooperation in keeping Rockin’ the River as a safe and orderly community event.
