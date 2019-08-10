Hundreds of residents were treated to music, a fashion show and the chance to meet with candidates at last night’s Rock the Vote concert.
The event, held in conjunction with the Summer Concert series, was held at the Riverwalk Park. The evening included musical performances by the Total Package Band, a red, white and blue-themed fashion show by students of Michelle Goodman Studios and gave audience members a chance to meet with candidates running for city mayor, city council and other offices up for election in November.
Children’s games were sponsored by Arts & Education at the Hoyt, which also had a booth selling popcorn and stations to make voting buttons.
Attendees could also sign paperwork to register to vote.
